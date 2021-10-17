Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after acquiring an additional 639,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $711,402,000 after acquiring an additional 907,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $584,770,000 after acquiring an additional 252,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 530,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

