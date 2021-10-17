Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,162 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco grew its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

EA stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,062,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

