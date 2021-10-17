Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

