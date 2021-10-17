Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

