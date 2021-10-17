Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

