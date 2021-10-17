Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

