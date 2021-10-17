Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,960 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Silvercorp Metals worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

