Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 48,000 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of The E.W. Scripps worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSP opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.09.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

