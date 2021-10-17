Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.07% of SelectQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 251.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of SLQT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.