Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMSF opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.