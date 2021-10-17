Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $77,857,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock opened at $319.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.