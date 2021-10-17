PutinCoin Market Cap Reaches $509,006.17 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $509,006.17 and $2,031.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.64 or 0.99816659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.53 or 0.00740980 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001659 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

