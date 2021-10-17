Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$300.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$250.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 85.99. Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.80 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$198.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$185.89.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.03%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

