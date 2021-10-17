Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

