Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.03 on Friday. Newmont has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.