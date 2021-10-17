Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Issued By Colliers Securities

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sono-Tek in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

