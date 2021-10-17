Qcash (QC) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $70.61 million and $183.27 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,682.57 or 1.00450204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.51 or 0.06184481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025676 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

