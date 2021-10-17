Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 13,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,288. Qilian International Holding Group has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

