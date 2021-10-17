QS Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hanger by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 242,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanger by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 197,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hanger by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 107,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

HNGR opened at $18.90 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $731.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

