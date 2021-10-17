QS Investors LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.21 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

