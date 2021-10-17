QS Investors LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,538 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,581,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.