QS Investors LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Wabash National worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 163,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $19,268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

