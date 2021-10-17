QS Investors LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zuora by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,343 shares of company stock worth $4,743,537. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

