Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.39 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $303.08 or 0.00486733 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $74.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.64 or 0.01088252 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

