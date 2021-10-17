Quark Hits Market Cap of $10.15 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $1,705.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,184,631 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

