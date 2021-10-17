Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,202 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.19 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $856.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

