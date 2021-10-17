Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.31 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB opened at $172.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.55. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $176.24.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.