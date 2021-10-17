Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of Century Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 159.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $240,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.24 per share, with a total value of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 531 shares of company stock worth $60,674. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

