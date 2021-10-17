Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $105,435,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,682,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,568,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $8,881,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

SOFI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

