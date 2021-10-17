QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after buying an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 941,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

