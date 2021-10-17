RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the September 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.23 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 397,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

