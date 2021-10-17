Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter.

YRI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.82 and a twelve month high of C$8.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

