Raymond James Lowers Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$2.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$123.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

