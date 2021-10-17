Raymond James Reiterates C$6.00 Price Target for Opsens (CVE:OPS)

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39.
About Opsens
