Raymond James Trims MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Target Price to $63.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.17.

NYSE:HZO opened at $46.85 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

