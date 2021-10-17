Raymond James Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

NYSE:FNV opened at $140.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.