Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.7 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
