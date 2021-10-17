Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,500 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,187.5 days.

Shares of RCDTF stock remained flat at $$57.00 during trading hours on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCDTF shares. Barclays started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

