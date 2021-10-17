Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $66.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of REG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 766,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 172.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

