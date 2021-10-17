Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Update

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.60 million, a P/E ratio of -154.13 and a beta of -0.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNLX shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth $8,672,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 66.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

