Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the September 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RNECY opened at $5.80 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

