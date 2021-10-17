ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $486.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 2.28.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.