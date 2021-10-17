Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.85.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.40.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0389372 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

