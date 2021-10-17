Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and set a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.85.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.40. The firm has a market cap of C$23.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0389372 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.