Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

RVNC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.