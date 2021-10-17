Reviewing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ACNB alerts:

20.9% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 28.23% 11.48% 1.14% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACNB and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million 2.30 $18.39 million N/A N/A BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.39 $5.52 million N/A N/A

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACNB and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ACNB beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.