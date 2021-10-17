Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of RICOY stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

