Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTMVY. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RTMVY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 12,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,039. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

