Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $10.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.79.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,772. Root has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Root will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Root by 99.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at about $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Root by 139.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Root by 42.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

