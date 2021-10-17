Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

